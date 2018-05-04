Christina Aguilera ‘Gives Zero F***s’ About Wendy Williams’ Diss & Kim Kardashian’s ‘Impressed’

While Wendy Williams came hard at Christina Aguilera, the singer could care less. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how pal Kim Kardashian is so impressed.

As one of Wendy Williams‘ favorite targets, Kim Kardashian, 37, has taken plenty of insults. Sometimes that can get her down but her pal Christina Aguilera is telling her to let it roll off her. Xtina herself just got trashed hard by Wendy during Hot Topics on May 4 and when Kim reached out to console her, the singer told her to stop caring so much about what Wendy has to say. “Kim has a million things on her plate right now but that didn’t stop her from reaching out to Christina to give her a boost after Wendy William’s took a swipe at her. Kim knows exactly how it feels to be on the receiving end of Wendy’s insults and how personal it can feel. Christina was so grateful to Kim and thanked her profusely for taking the time,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“That being said, Christina actually gives zero F’s about what Wendy has to say. She was like, ‘Wolves don’t waste time worrying about what sheep think.” Kim was so impressed by Christina’s gangsta attitude. She’s going to try her best to take the same approach from now of when it comes to Wendy,” our insider continues.

Wendy went in hard at the 36-year-old singer, picking apart everything from her new music to comments she made about how she didn’t enjoy being a judge on The Voice. “See, she’s scrambling for what to do in a Rihanna world,” Wendy said. “She’s scrambling and I don’t know what to tell you, but keep your sour grapes to yourself and keep on singing. And, good luck and I hope that your single is battle ready for a Rihanna world.”

The “sour grapes” she’s referring to is from an interview Xtina did with Billboard where she dissed The Voice. “I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules],” Christina revealed. “Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

Wendy responded ““Duh. Where has she been? Nobody cares about the contestants, they care about the judges… I think she should have just said [The Voice] was an interesting experience and I had a good time and moved on. Instead, it sounds like sour grapes.”