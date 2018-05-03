Rihanna & Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Talking Marriage: Why He’s Her Dream Guy

Rihanna has found love in a not so hopeless place! The singer is madly in love with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why marriage is in the plans!

Rihanna is living her best life. With a successful music career, a thriving cosmetic line, and a new movie, it’s clear she’s on top. And just when you thought things for her couldn’t get any better, we’ve just learned her love life is prospering as well. “Rihanna and Hassan [Jameel] have started talking marriage. He hasn’t proposed yet, but it’s heading in that direction and when he does Rihanna will absolutely say yes. She’s crazy in love with him. He’s her dream guy for so many reasons. Not only is he drop dead gorgeous, he’s also a brilliant businessman with a huge heart,” a source close to Rihanna tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Sounds like a fairytale!

For those of you who don’t know, Rihanna and Hassan have been dating for quite some time. The pair made things public when they were spotted getting hot and heavy in a hot tub back in 2017. Since then, they’ve kept their romance pretty low-key. However, they did make an appearance at a 2018 Grammy after party. “Just like Rihanna, he’s got his own charity and he does tons of philanthropy work. His family is one of the richest in the world, and she could have easily relied on his trust fund and partied his life away, but that’s just not who he is,” our source continued. “Rihanna really admires him for that, he’s totally her Prince Charming. And he treats her like an absolute princess. When they’re together he’s all about making her happy,” the insider added. Can we say goals?!

“He really knows how to listen to her and he gives her the best advice. He’s one of the people that’s encouraged her to take her brand to the next level and look how well that’s turned out. Rihanna can totally see herself settling down with him,” our source added. We’re so glad to hear Rihanna has found love again. Considering all she’s gone through with Chris Brown, and her on-and-off fling with Drake, we couldn’t be happier!