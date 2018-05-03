The dragon energy between Kanye West and Donald Trump just surged! Kanye took a trip to Moscow between the 2016 election and his meeting at Trump Tower. Find out why he was in Russia and more!

Seriously, wtf is going on with these two? We were just reminded by MTO that Kanye West flew to Russia just days after Donald Trump was elected president in November 2016. The trip to Moscow came just two short weeks before Ye had a secretive meeting with the president-elect at Trump Tower and publicly endorsed him. Kanye was on Moscow for business, meeting with subversive Russian fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy. The details of their meeting are unknown. Ye has been a major champion of relatively small designers, like Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, and Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God, so it’s possible that he was there to see what Gosha was all about.

Maybe a Yeezy x Gosha collaboration is coming down the line? The two designers visited the Multimedia Art Museum together, as shown in a pic taken by Russian designer Valentin Fufaev of @Doublecheeseburgervf (see below). And then, Ye headed back to the United States. The timing of Ye’s international trip was just poor. Russia was, and still is, the center of a major investigation by the FBI, as special counsel continues to investigate potential collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and the nation during the 2016 election. We are not implying in any way, shape, or form that Kanye had anything to do with this. Not at all. But the fact that Kanye met with Trump shortly thereafter — and his current-day wild rants about his MAGA support — raises eyebrows.

The nature of Kanye and Trump’s meeting was secretive, but Kanye came out of it to tell fans on Twitter that they discussed “multicultural issues,” including bullying, supporting teachers, and violence in Chicago. Over a year later…yeah, that’s not going so well. “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” Kanye said at the time, which is a fair point.

It was still shocking to see them posing together. Especially since Kanye said in concert shortly before their meeting that he didn’t even vote in the 2016 election. He stayed quiet for quite some time about politics, only to resurface on Twitter in April 2018 and declare his love for the president. He said that they both share the same “dragon energy.” Okay! Oh, and he intends to run for president in 2024.