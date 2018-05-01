Tyga ‘Inspired To Have A Baby With Iggy’ Azalea Amid Kylie’s New Baby & Chyna’s Reported Pregnancy

Since both of his famous exes Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner have daughters, now Tyga wants a baby girl of his own with new lady Iggy Azalea. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Tyga may have a little boy with ex Blac Chyna, but he’d really love to have a daughter the way Chy did with Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner did with Travis Scott. He wants new GF Iggy Azalea to be the lucky lady who gets to be his latest baby mama. “Tyga has been inspired to have a baby with Iggy. Even though they have been only dating briefly, he would love for Iggy to have his baby. Tyga thinks she is gorgeous, talented, sexy and has amazing style. He would love for her to be the mother of one of his children. He has wanted a daughter since he had King and really thought Kylie would be the one to have his second baby,” a source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

TRaww is especially anxious to be a dad again with rumors floating around that Chyna is knocked up with her third child by her 18-year-old boy toy YBN Almighty Jay. “Tyga is upset things did not work out with Kylie and Blac. He loved them both a lot and now that Kylie is having kids with Travis and Blac might be pregnant again too, Tyga feels having his more kids without them, and living his best life, would be the best revenge he could have,” our insider adds.