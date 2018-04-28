Kylie Jenner & Iggy Azalea’s 14 Wildest Look-Alike Pics: See Tyga’s Ladies Totally Twinning

It’s pretty obvious that Iggy Azalea has been looking more and more like Kylie Jenner lately! Especially now that Tyga, Kylie’s ex, is after the rapper! Let’s compare these 2 ladies’ looks!

Okay, we’re seeing double! In recent days, 2 things have started happening. Rumors have begun surfacing that Tyga, 28, is wanting to romance fellow rapper Iggy Azalea, 27, and she is starting to look more and more like his ex Kylie Jenner, 20! The Aussie performer even cut her hair off recently, which made the similarities between these 2 celebs uncanny! So, let’s break down all the times Iggy appeared to be coming for Ky’s style!

Before Iggy chopped off her locks she was already looking a lot like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. In recent months, the rapstress dyed her long locks pink — a look that Kylie has perfected in recent years! But don’t get us wrong, Iggy definitely knows how to rock the look! It’s a trend that takes confidence to pull off, which both of them have in spades!

Also, let’s face it, both Iggy and Kylie have amazing abs. Who can blame them for wanting to show them off?! We’re not sure if Iggy is taking the makeup mogul’s lead on this one, but definitely keep the tummy-teasing photos coming! Both girls also have a habit of striking a sexy pose beside one of their luxury cars! Kylie knows to get our attention in a jaw-dropping getup while standing beside one of her many amazing rides! But Iggy is no slouch. She’s also a master at getting our attention with a smoldering driveway snap!

Last but not least is the unbothered glare selfie. You know exactly the look we mean! And both Iggy and Ky have perfected this type of photo — which is leading to some serious deja vu! But is Tyga taking notice!? See more pics comparing these 2 talented ladies right here!