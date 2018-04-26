Halle Berry, 51, Vs. Jennifer Lopez, 48: Who Rocks Super Sexy Legs Better On The Red Carpet?
J-Lo and Halle continue to prove that aging is a blessing, not a curse. They look better than ever, and show off their toned bodies on the red carpet every chance they get. See pics right here!
Jennifer Lopez, 48, just STUNNED at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 24, wearing a low cut Zuhair Murad ball gown, with a thigh-high slit, showing off her toned legs. Her super muscular body looks great thanks to all that dancing she does, and because she lives a clean life, with no drinking or smoking. She also relies on the Tracy Anderson method. The famous trainer actually just told Health magazine for their May issue, “Everyone, whether or not they’re a celebrity, has the same fears. Except for Jennifer Lopez. She doesn’t ever hate on herself physically. I mean, she is J.Lo, but I’ve seen very beautiful women hate on themselves, and she’s really the only woman I know who doesn’t.” A positive attitude is a big part of living a healthy life!
Halle Berry, 51, joined Instagram in March of 2016, and since then, her page has been a gorgeous collage of shots of her doing yoga topless, running on the beach with her kids, and showing off her #FitnessFriday routine with trainer Peter Lee Thomas. She loves boxing, and of course, eats a very healthy diet full of super foods. Halle offers motivation on her Instagram: “You asked how to get started? It’s simple… you just decide to start! You decide today that you are worth it! Trust me, I know it’s hard to focus up and dedicate time to working out each day, but with 24 hours in a day you can surely take ONE and dedicate it to YOU! You don’t need a fancy gym to get started — all you need is a living room, a patio, a kitchen floor, a driveway or a backyard, and a water bottle.”
It’s #FitnessFriday AGAIN! Today I’m proud to share my new #yoga pose. Thanks to all of you, I got super inspired and challenged myself to a head stand! I continue to challenge each of you to try new poses as well and share them with me by tagging #FitnessFridayHB. Today, let’s talk not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health. #Meditation also helps me stay in touch with my “little me”, that little girl who keeps me curious and open to the newness of each day and every new experience that comes my way. Meditation keeps me connected to God, Mother Earth, a higher power or whatever you prefer, and reminds me that while we are all on a solo journey, we are never alone! So today, if you don’t already, try to find 20 minutes to meditate or pray. If you can make this ritual a part of your dailies, watch how your life will transform! Also today on my IG Stories and fitness highlight, I’m sharing my keto lunch. Enjoy 💪🏽❤️
A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on
Halle continued, “You can start by walking each day or doing jumping jacks for cardio, while using very light weights, or again holding water bottles in each hand if you don’t have weights.” See more pics of Halle and Jennifer Lopez showing off their legs and toned bodies on the red carpet in the gallery!