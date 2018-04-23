Wendy Williams Slams Shania Twain For Claiming She Was ‘Misunderstood’ After Backing Trump

Shania Twain apologized for saying she would’ve voted for Trump! But, Wendy Williams isn’t ‘buying it!’ She warned the Canadian singer that ticket sales may suffer after she ‘rubbed people the wrong way!’

Although Shania Twain, 52, apologized for saying she would have supported Donald Trump, 71, if she had been eligible to vote in the 2016 US presidential election, Wendy Williams, 53, isn’t buying it! The talk show host slammed the Canadian singer after her recent comments caused major controversy online. “I don’t care who you vote for. I don’t buy that it caught her off guard, and I don’t buy her apology. I think that stars need to stay away from politics so you can keep the coins going at your concerts,” Wendy said during “Hot Topics” on April 23. “I do think that comment she made she will rub people the wrong way, and ticket sales might suffer. You’re in in our country right now trying to sell tickets and you’re talking … just sing!”

Shania was slammed by angry fans on April 22, far before Wendy went in on her. Many argued that since Shania is Canadian, her comments were extremely disrespectful because Trump has verbally attacked Canada on multiple occasions. Not to mention, Trump’s policies, some of which involve steel, aluminum tariffs, have put a strain on U.S. relations with Canada — one of America’s top international trading partners.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” The Guardian quoted Shania saying on April 22. She explained: “Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullsh-t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

The immediate backlash forced Shania to release a long apology on the same day of the interview’s release. The country star tweeted a four-part apology, saying she did not “hold any common moral beliefs” with Trump, adding that she was “caught off guard” by the question. Read her full apology below.

“I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context.”