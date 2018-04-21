Ashley Graham Goes Commando & Flaunts Curves In Tight, Semi-Sheer Dress

Ashley Graham doesn’t need underwear to pull off a fierce look. The model shared photos of her going commando under a semi-sheer black bodycon dress. See the stunning pic here!

Ashley Graham knows that underwear can sometimes destroy a good look. While going commando isn’t something most people do regularly, it’s necessary with certain outfits – including the form-fitting dress Ashley wore to Revlon’s Live Boldly event in Palm Beach, Florida on April 20. While the front of the ensemble was completely opaque, the side featured a sheer panel that revealed a peek at her booty. Honestly, I’m living for this look. She’s killing it!

Unfortunately not everyone can comprehend the immense beauty that Ashley radiates during every moment of her successful, incredible life. On April 18, she brought attention to a troll on social media who had been comparing the sizes of different models. This hater labeled the thinner women as “real” models, while calling curvier models “fake” and “fat.” Of course, Ashley is a smart, enlightened individual who knows that all women are real women, and all models are real models, regardless of their pants size. She took to her own account to clap back at the troll and spread an empowering, body-positive message.

“I know I’m being a little petty by posting these stupid photos of somebody who wrote ‘real model and fat model’ but I will let you know nothing defines what a real model or a fat model or fake model is,” the America’s Next Top Model host said in the video posted on her Instagram story. “Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not. So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop…” This is why we love her.