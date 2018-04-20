Kim Kardashian Loses 5 Pounds In 4 Days On Crazy Liquid Diet Before Met Gala

Doughnuts are definitely not on this diet. In fact, Kim is resorting to LIQUIDS only to make sure she looks perfect at the Met Gala in May! See the diet she is following below!

Kim Kardashian, 37, revealed on Twitter on April 20, “Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs down. I didn’t see any weight difference until today so that’s motivation I needed today. I am only 5’3 so this makes a big difference and for the next 3 days it’s all liquids. Pray for me please,” she joked. Kim posted the cleanse on her website on April 19. She wrote, “Right now, I’m on the third day of my 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse! I’m SO excited to do this, you guys, but I definitely need to mentally prepare, lol. I have the Met Gala coming up and I’ve worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can. We always have sweets around and it’s really hard when there are temptations everywhere. I already completed day one and two of the cleanse, and I’ve been surrounded by doughnuts, but I stayed away. I’m so proud of myself!”

Kim continued, “I wanted to do this cleanse because the food looked so filling and there are only three days that you just drink liquids. This is seriously not a sponsored thing, I just really wanted to try it. I’ll keep you updated on how I like it. Below, see the exact meal plan. And, if any of you guys want to do it with me, tweet at me! Together, we can get through this!”

Here is the gist — Day 1: you start with an Optimal Cleanse Shake for breakfast, followed by a snack of chicken and quinoa stuffed squash, and turkey stew for lunch. Have another shake for a snack. Dinner is chicken stir-fry with pad thai, and you get tea and a poached pear for a late-night snack. Day 2: Three shakes throughout the day, oatmeal for breakfast, broccoli and mulberry salad for lunch, and an Italian bean and salmon bowl for dinner. Day 3: Four shakes. Salmon salad as a snack, and chicken primavera for dinner. So far, it’s not that bad! But then….

Day 4, 5, 6: Five shakes per day (some are chocolate) and herbal tea as a “snack.” Day 7 introduces food again — four shakes, plus guacamole with veggie chips, and butternut squash soup. Day 8: Three shakes. A smoked salmon hand roll, chicken and vegetable rice medley for lunch, and cod with asparagus risotto for dinner. Day 9: Two shakes as snacks. Cream of teff for breakfast, grilled chicken pesto salad for lunch, and grilled herb salmon for dinner. By Day 10, you’re down to two shakes. Plus chicken, arctic char, and venison meatballs.

This seems pretty restrictive and hard to follow — maybe it’s a better bet to just eat a heathy combo of lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, and lots of water.