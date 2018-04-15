Kelly Clarkson & Reba McEntire Turn ACMs Into A Family Affair With Duet ‘Does He Love You’

The ACMs brought Reba McEntire together with her daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson to sing her smash hit ‘Does He Love You’ on it’s 25th anniversary. But considering what the song is about, I can’t help but wonder if Brandon Blackstock feels awkward!

Ok, in all honestly, he’s probably perfectly fine with it. While the song that Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performed together at the 2018 American County Music awards is about a woman stealing another woman’s husband and both of them not being too happy about it, this duet is actually one they’ve performed before. In fact, the first time they sang “Does He Love Me” was way back when Kelly first won American Idol during a Vegas special — and have since performed it several times for several different shows. So, I guess it’s not THAT awkward, despite Kelly being married to Reba’s stepson, Brandon Blackstock. Plus. it is the song’s 25th anniversary, so it’s truly a celebration of the hit.

Taking to the stage, the pair were visions in beautiful gowns, Reba wearing a fiery red dress and Kelly in sparkly, purple outfit that let her platinum blonde hair take center stage. (Of course, I still wish they had fished out some of the iconic 90s outfits Reba wore in the music video. Google it!) But lets get real — the real scene stealer were the vocals. Reba sounds just as good as she did in 1993 and Kelly, who admitted she ‘sucked’ the first time she sang the duet with her idol, sounded damn near perfect singing Linda Davis‘ verse. Earlier in the night, Reba joked about their duet in her opener. “I wanted Kelly to sing it with me originally, but she was in the 4th grade.” Now, THAT would’ve been awkward. LOL.

It truly is a night for all the lady winners of American Idol. Kelly had her moment with Reba for sure, but Carrie Underwood also made her first public appearance for the ceremony since a bad fall at home left her with a severely broken wrist and damage to her face that resulted in 40-50 stitches. Of course, you wouldn’t know it to have seen her on the red carpet of the ACMs, as she was all smiles, ready to put the whole ordeal behind her and perform he new single “Cry Baby.” Can’t you just feel the girl power in this room?!