Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Proves She’s Totally Ageless Again In Tiny String Bikini — See Pic

Does Elizabeth Hurley ever age? Liz flaunted her incredible body yet again on Instagram in maybe her tiniest bikini yet. You have to see this stunning pic!

Is Elizabeth Hurley drinking from the Fountain of Youth or what? The 52-year-old actress looked effortlessly stunning, yet again, in an incredible bikini pic that she posted to Instagram. Elizabeth actually has her own line of bathing suits (who knew!), and she’s the main model. That was a great idea on the company’s part, considering she looks amazing in each and every one. Her latest style is a teensy tiny, blue paisley bikini only held together with thin strings.

The two-piece shows off her toned thighs and tummy, and her perfect skin. She’s a total 10! The Royals star’s photo was a behind the scenes look at her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach campaign. Even in a (what seems) unedited photo, she’s practically flawless.

Wondering how Liz looks that good in a bathing suit (and in everything, really) even though she’s in her fifties? Us, too! That’s why HollywoodLife spoke to celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson EXCLUSIVELY about what it takes to achieve her body. It’s all about diet and fitness, naturally. No shortcuts! Simply put, “You should do something for your body every day. On the 7th day, He rested, so I’ll give you that… it doesn’t have to be fire and brimstone, just move!” For a body like Elizabeth, it’s a combo of diet, cardio, and strength training! Learn more about the plan HERE.