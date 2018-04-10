Kate Gosselin’s Oldest Daughters Refuse To Speak To Dad: He Doesn’t Know Us 

Kate Gosselin’s oldest daughters Mady and Cara are NOT on good terms with their dad Jon Gosselin. Find out why they blame him for their strained relationship!

For years, Kate and Jon Gosselin’s family life captured our hearts! Their show Jon & Kate Plus 8 gave viewers an inside look at their adorable yet hectic life, and it was incredible. However, everything changed when Jon and Kate split in May 2009 after 10 years or marriage. Since then, we haven’t seen much of Jon, and surprisingly neither have his kids. And after hearing their father speak about their strained relationship to Entertainment Tonight, Jon’s oldest daughters Mady and Cara are now speaking their truth. “He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said during an interview with PEOPLE magazine. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen,” Mady continued. Yikes!

Cara even goes on to say that, “I wouldn’t even know what to say about him.” While it is unclear as to why the girls are refusing to speak to their father, we can understand their decision. Before Kate and Jon’s divorce, there were a number of rumors claiming Jon had an affair. Plus, Kate alluded to the idea in her 2009 statement. “Over the course of this weekend, Jon’s activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children,” Kate said. In addition to the rumors, Kate and Jon have gone back and forth fighting over custody of their children, Alexis, Leah, Joel, Collin, Cara, Hannah, Madelyn, and Aaden.

But, on a much lighter note, Kate’s kids are ready for her to find love again. “Now that they’re older and talking about dating and how they’re all gonna get married someday… it became apparent: they want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life,” Kate explained to PEOPLE. So sweet, right? Nevertheless, we do wish the girls the best during this difficult time, and we hope someday they are able to reconcile with their father.