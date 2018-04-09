Maria Menounos’ Hair Makeover — See Her Rocking The Sexiest Cut For Spring

A new season means a new hairstyle and Maria Menounos just got a major hair makeover! She cut off over 6 inches — see her new look by clicking below!

Welcome to the lob club, Maria Menounos! The author, TV and radio host posted her hair makeover on her Instagram on April 7, writing, “Officially C H O P P E D!! 😝 ✂️ watch @giannetos do it live on my stories — almost 6 inches went bye bye.” WOW! It looks so good! Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos did the big chop, and it looks so fresh and cool for spring! We love it!

On her blog, Maria spilled how to get her signature beachy waves for summer, which you can TOTALLY still rock with short hair! “In the summertime, these flawless beach waves are my go to look! Click the video to see how Dimitris pulls it off so you can recreate the look at home! Luckily, the products that Dimitris uses on my hair are all easily accessible! I’m telling you, these products below are the essential hair products I use on the daily. I use them for all types of hairstyles, not just for sexy beach waves. And I love that they’re all on Amazon — it’s easy for me to order all of them online and not have to go to various stores to buy these products!” These are her must-haves:

Redken All Soft Argan-6 Multi-Care Oil

Unite Hair Smooth & Shine

Unite U Argan Oil

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Redken Forceful 23 Hair Spray

Maria’s new shoulder-length bob is the perfect length for spring and summer! It will help you cool down as the temps rise, but you can still put hair up in a ponytail or half up if you are, let’s say, working out. It’s such a fun, trendy length right now! See more celeb makeovers of 2018 in the gallery attached!