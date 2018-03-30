How To Get Taylor Swift’s Undone, Beachy Waves In The Delicate Video

Taylor’s hair in her new vertical ‘Delicate’ music video looks so perfect! The undone, beachy waves are flawless and perfect for summer. Here is how to get the look.

Taylor Swift, 28, has mastered the undone waves look. Her new Delicate music video, the vertical version, hit Spotify at midnight on March 30, and she looks STUNNING. Shot in the middle of the woods, Taylor’s beauty is technically done, but still very natural and gorgeous. She’s definitely left behind the (a-little-too-perfect) red lips and spiral curls. Her hairstyle is sexy and perfect for summer. To get these pretty, beachy waves, you should start in the shower with products like Redken’s Beach Envy Shampoo and Conditioner. They provides volume and texture and the perfect base for loose waves. Towel dry hair with the AQUIS Hair Towel, which cuts drying time in half and reduces frizz and breakage.

Spray Kristin Ess Beach Wave Spray on damp hair. I also love the new Drybar Southern Belle Volumizing Mousse, which smells amazing and gives tons of volume to hair. Once dry, using a curling iron, (Hot Tools are a great value and used by celeb stylists), and curl hair in small sections, in alternating directions — that is key. Also, leave at least an inch of hair out at the ends — that is another key to the “undone look” — straight ends. Finish by roughing up with a texturizing hairspray, like the OGX Flexible + Beeswax Texture Hairspray Wax.

Add a coral lip to give a subtle pop to your pout and you’re done!