Demi Lovato Reveals Stretch Marks In Photo After Showing Off Cellulite — See Body-Positive Pic

So inspiring! Demi Lovato is fearlessly showcasing her body in new snaps that flaunt her “flaws” and we’re totally loving it! Check them out right here!

Say what you want about Demi Lovato but no one can deny her bravery! The 25-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday, April 6, to share a selfie highlighting the stretch marks on her mid-section. She also pinches some skin in the image, writing, “Stretch marks and extra fat.. and yet I still love myself.” And so do we! The world needs more individuals who refuse to let others define their beauty!

And this wasn’t Demi’s only photo from the day in which she chose to point out what were once considered body “flaws.” In another post, she decided to make note of the cellulite on her legs. “The boomerang smoothed out my legs,” she wrote, referencing the video app. “The point is I have cellulite just like the other 93% of women do. What you see on Instagram isn’t always what it seems to be. Let’s embrace our real selves #iloveme.” Wow! Not only do we adore Demi for calling attention to the over-scrutinizing of our bodies, she used her own (amazing) body to do it!

But she didn’t stop there, either! Demi shared yet another photo of her legs from the front. She wrote, “No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself.” Demi joins an amazing group of famous women who proudly share images of their body that their haters might consider “unflattering” in an effort to promote more body-positive thinking and behavior. Among them are Chrissy Teigen, Kendra Wilkinson, Hilary Duff, Ashley Graham and many, many more! In the age of Instagram, people’s looks are more obsessed over than ever. Let’s hope Demi and her fellow body-positive champions are able to remind people what really matters!