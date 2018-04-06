Rihanna Flattered By Cardi B’s ‘Threesome’ Invite With Chrissy Teigen — Will She Step Out On BF?

Cardi B just dropped some bars about wanting a threesome with Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if RiRi would be up for it.

Cardi B is the hottest thing in rap, dropping her debut album Invasion of Privacy on April 6 and she got super flirty with Chrissy Teigen, 31, and Rihanna, 30, on the track “She Bad.” Cardi drops the bars “I need Chrissy Teigen/Know a bad b*tch when I see one (yeah, woo)/Tell Ri-Ri I need a threesome,” and while the model has opted out, RiRi is doing the same. “Rihanna thinks it’s cute that Cardi would want a threesome with her and Chrissy. Rihanna is flattered but she is not running to make this wild party happen anytime soon, she has a man and is quite satisfied,” a source close to Ri tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rihanna loves that the younger rappers are singing about her, of course she likes it, it’s a compliment. She also loves to party and get down, but she isn’t as wild as she used to be, those days are behind her. She’s in love and only has eyes for her man. Her mind is on marriage and babies, not orgies,” our insiders shares. The superstar has been quietly dating handsome Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel for 10 months now and their romance shows no signs of slowing down.

Chrissy was totally stunned by the threesome offer but she too is happy with her man, husband John Legend, 38. When the model heard that she was name checked for sex by Cardi B she tweeted ““Gasp!! *drops biscuits*,” with a link to the lyric. However her priorities were focused back on the kitchen quickly, showing a photo of a delicious bisque and biscuits dinner that she made for John. “Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!!” she added. Oh well, at least Cardi flattered them with the offer even if she didn’t get any takers.