‘Grey’s Anatomy’: How The Adorable Eva Binder, 9, Found Out She Got The Part Of Sofia Sloan-Torres

Sofia Sloan-Torres is growing up before our eyes. HollywoodLife talked with the super cute Eva Binder about getting cast as the beloved character, working with Jessica Capshaw this season, and more!

Eva Binder, 9, has played the precious Sofia Sloan-Torres, the daughter of Callie Torres, Mark Sloan, and Arizona Robbins, on Grey’s Anatomy since 2016. She’s popped up on seasons 12 and 14 of the hit TGIT show. Eva is no ordinary kid. She was shooting a Toyota commercial the day the audition for Sofia was taking place and actually learned her lines for the audition on the drive from the commercial to the audition.

The rest is history! She learned she got the part while she was in school. When she found out she scored the role, Eva told HollywoodLife that she “fell on the floor and just started running around in circles in class.” Eva has worked with both of her onscreen moms, Sara Ramirez (Callie) and and most recently Jessica Capshaw (Arizona). Eva’s latest appearance on Grey’s Anatomy was in the 16th episode of season 14. Arizona took Sofia to work during the episode. “She is a funny, amazing actor,” Eva said about Jessica. If i can repeat that, amazing actor. She’s nice. Her family’s nice. Everything about her is nice and positive and happy.”

Eva has also appeared on CBS’s Pure Genius, the FOX medical drama pilot Zoobiquity, and NBC’s Community. She made her acting debut with a walk-on role in the indie ﬁlm, Strangers in a Strange Land. She has since appeared in national commercials representing such brands as Target, Fresh Step, Tropicana, Best Buy, Toyota, Walgreens, and McDonald’s.

Eva’s a huge TV fan, too! Her favorite show right now is NBC’s Rise. She loves it because “there’s other actors and singers that get to express themselves, and there’s drama, romance, acting, everything.” During our interview, she learned that Auliʻi Cravalho, who plays Lillette, also voiced Moana in the hit Disney movie. Eva’s reaction? “Oh my gosh!”

At just 9 years old, Eva has quite the resume. We have no doubt we’ll be seeing more from her very soon!