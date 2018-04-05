Anne Hathaway Reveals She’s Packed On Lbs For New Film & Tells Off Fat Shamers

Listen up, body shamers! Anne Hathaway revealed she’s gaining weight for a new movie, and she has a STRONG message for her haters!

Anne Hathaway, 35, is saying no to negativity. The Oscar-winning actress revealed in an Instagram video on April 5, that she’s gearing up for a new film, which is causing her “alter” her appearance. She captioned the video, “I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you,” and we are so here for it. Take that, body shamers! Many fans quickly came to her side with comments like, “You’re a beautiful person inside and out no matter what size you are,” and “You go girl.” So sweet, right?

In the clip, Anne can be seen following a vigorous workout routine, which includes weights, squats and pushups. And although we aren’t sure the name of her new film, it’s clear it will be one hell of a role! After all, she’s going really hard in the gym. Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first time Anne had a message for her haters. Just last month, she took to Instagram again to slam a few “corny hater” that dissed her after she won an Academy Award for Les Misérables. “I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best,” she captioned her post. This is why we love her!

Nevertheless, we can’t wait to Anne in her new role. She’s an inspiration to everyone when it comes to never letting anyone rain on your parade. Check out her video above!