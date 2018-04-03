Fabolous Gushes About Marrying Emily B In Interview Before Alleged Assault: ‘We Both Need Each Other’

There was once a time during Fabolous and Emily B’s relationship where he talked about marriage. We have what he had to say on the topic, years before allegedly assaulting her.

Rapper Fabolous, 40, and girlfriend Emily Bustamante, 37, have been together for over a decade and have two kids, yet he’s never some close to putting a ring on it. Now that might not ever happen since he’s been accused of punching her in the face 7 times, “causing severe damage,” knocking two of her teeth out, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by NorthJersey.com. Back in 2013 he gave a revealing interview with VLAD TV about the topic of marriage and how at the time they were raising son Johan, now 10. “That’s my lady and we’re just raising a five-year-old boy. Five-year-olds are a handful and we both need each other in that scene,” he said about his girlfriend and how they were co-parenting.

When asked about how he once vowed he would never get married, Fab replied, “I didn’t say I wouldn’t ever get married. I mean, if it presents itself and I’m ready I would do that. I think marriage is a great thing and I just think a lot of people don’t respect it in the same way that I respect it so I would have to find a way to….Some people just want to get married cause its a nice thing to do and a way to show that you love somebody, but they don’t see all the things that come around with marriage. And you know the mind state it takes to be in. Certain people they’ll get married then they’ll get divorce three months later.”

Apparently their five year relationship at the time as well as sharing a child wasn’t enough to convince him to walk down the aisle. “I wouldn’t want to move forward in something that I was unsure about on that high of a level,” he continued. “It’s a strong thing man, it’s even a commitment with you and a lady and God. It’s something you should look and feel that you’re totally ready for. Not just do because it’s the thing to do and I want to make my friends jealous,” he said with a laugh.

Well, at least he did acknowledge that he was dating Emily. In a Love And Hip Hop: NY clip from back in 2011, she bemoaned that he would never mention her as his girlfriend or baby mama. He would refer to having a son but wouldn’t say who he had the baby with. Emily worked as his stylist at the time and complained to friend Mashonda that he treated her more like and employee than a girlfriend. She stuck with him though out of pure love and they went on to have a second son Jonas, 2. Yet they never have come close to getting married or even engaged.