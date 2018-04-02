Fabolous & Emily B’s Drama Dates Back 6 Years: She Sobs Over Romance Troubles In Past Clip

Fabolous and Emily B’s drama isn’t anything new according to this telling 2011 clip from ‘L&HH’. Watch an emotional Emily question if she should end things with the rapper after years of ups and downs!

As the shocking details surrounding Fabolous, and Emily Bustamante‘s alleged domestic dispute continue to emerge, a past video reveals that the tumultuous couple has had issues since at least 2011. In this clip from the series premiere of Love & Hip Hop [2011] — which Emily was a former cast member — she breaks down over her relationship with the rapper. At the time, Emily reveals that although she and Fabolous have a child and they’ve lived together for some time, he only treated her as his employee. Emily, who was his stylist at the time, admits that they were together for eight years at that point and they ever went public with their romance.

In the clip, Emily continues to tell her friend, Mashonda that Fabolous had never mentioned to anyone that he had a girlfriend, and that people would question who he had a child with. Emily later questions if she should take a break from the rapper, however, she’s conflicted because she doesn’t want to give up on her family. The clip ends with Emily in tears over her relationship with Fabolous.

As you may know, Fabolous and Emily’s relationship did not end after that 2011 clip. The pair, although they’ve had major ups and downs, continued their romance, and now have two sons together — Jonas, 2, and Johan, 10. However, their relationship seemed to come to a screeching halt at the end of March 2018, when Emily claimed Fabolous allegedly punched her in the face 7 times, “causing severe damage,” knocking two of her teeth out — this all according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by NorthJersey.com. He later turned himself in on Wednesday, March 28, in Englewood, New Jersey, where he was charged with aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat, TMZ reported.

Fabolous and Emily were later caught on camera [via TMZ] arguing, where he threatened to shoot his baby mama and her father, while brandishing a sharp object. Emily’s reportedly called her father to go to the couple’s home to remove two handguns, following the attack on his daughter, NJ.com also reported.