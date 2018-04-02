Things got a bit naughty for Miley Cyrus this Easter! She shared a video from her pre-holiday shoot on April 1, and it’s definitely the raunchiest footage we’ve seen of her in quite a bit. Watch here!

Miley Cyrus has been flooding social media with sexy photos from her Easter-themed shoot for days now, and on Easter Sunday, she even gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what went down on set. The video gives us a closer look at all the sexy outfits she wore for the shoot, including one that completely reveals her nipples as she went braless in a sheer white ensemble. In another she, she poses seductively with the Easter Bunny, and even gets bent over his knee as he spanks her on the behind!

Of course, the whole thing was all in good fun, but Miley and the bunny definitely seemed to get into their roles. Look away, Liam Hemsworth! It’s nothing new for the former Disney star to go all-out for a holiday. In fact, in 2018, she’s decided to make it a tradition. First, she posted photos from Valentine’s Day, then St. Patrick’s Day, and finally, for her Easter shoot, she teamed up with Vogue for an even more elaborate ordeal! The Easter photos were taken in a grassy yard, and showed Miley posing in front of flowers, in a giant Easter basket, and in front of oversized Easter eggs.

As HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY, Miley’s phone began blowing up immediately after the first pics started coming out on March 30 — because her friends and family were totally shocked by her cleavage in the images. “Everyone wants to know if she has pregnancy news to share!” our source revealed.

However, Miley is assuring everyone that there’s no baby on the way right now. Rather, it’s just a “great push-up bra giving her boobs a boost,” according to our source. Phew!