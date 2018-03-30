Charli XCX Admits She ‘Misses’ Kanye & Now Taylor Swift Fans Want Her Kicked Off The ‘Reputation’ Tour
Uh oh! Charli XCX has revealed that she really misses Kanye West. Taylor Swift fans now want her dumped from opening the ‘reputation’ tour for praising the singer’s nemesis.
Rule number one of being a Taylor Swift fan is know her enemies. Kanye West would be at the top of that list so even if they make like his music, praising Kanye publicly would be a big no-no for any Swifty. Charli XCX apparently didn’t get the memo or do her homework as the singer took to Twitter on March 28 to declare “I Miss Kanye.” Oh no she didn’t!!!! Charli — real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison — is one of Tay’s opening acts for her upcoming reputation stadium tour and fans are flipping out that she dare mention Kanye’s name yet alone love Taylor’s nemesis.
Taylor’s fans were quick to remind Charli that she better check her alliances. While some fans pointed out that it’s okay to like both Kanye and the “Delicate” singer, there were plenty more who think she’s now a bad choice as an opening act for the reputation tour:
Well, there is reason for others who don’t have such close ties to Taylor to miss Kanye. It’s been over two years since he released his last album The Life Of Pablo and has had some turbulent times since then. He started a public feud with former pals JAY-Z and Beyoncé, followed by his eight-day hospitalization in late 2016 for an alleged breakdown. He’s finally working on new music again, reportedly holed away in Jackson, Wyoming while a string of producers and collaborators have flown in to work with him. Being in a remote location and totally focused on his work should produce a brilliant new album. Hopefully he won’t be including any Taylor diss tracks on it like he so epically did on “Famous.”