Demi Lovato Changes Her Hairstyle 4 Times During At 90 Minute Concert — How She Pulls It Off

Demi Lovato does what no one has really done before — she changes her hair almost as much as she changes her wardrobe during her concert! Find out her secret here!

Stylist Cesar Ramirez is traveling around the country with Demi Lovato, 25, acting as her personal hairstylist while on tour. They go ALL out with the beauty lewks during the show — with four major changes in just over an hour! See how it came together here. Cesar told us: “When planning Demi’s Tell Me You Love Me Tour, Demi expressed how she wanted to have multiple wardrobe changes — and the possibility of changing hair looks with her wardrobe. I thought it would be an amazing visual that would help tell her story through the show. It’s a rare concept to change hair during a 90-minute concert, especially 4 times. Being an expert on wigs, I knew I had the perfect plan: I could execute this with my wig line, WildForm. But just like all human hair, wigs also need the proper products to maintain style, shine and health, which is why amika has been my secret weapon on tour.”

Demi’s signature look is the trendy “Cher Hair” — a super long, sleek style. “It might seem like a basic center-part look, but it’s all about the movement and reflection of light on stage,” Cesar says. Here’s how to get the exact look!

Get Demi’s Look:

“Start the look by cleansing hair with amika Velveteen Dream Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner for smooth frizz-free humidity resistance.

After washing, power dry with amika The Mastermind Dryer.

Apply amika Blockade Heat Defense Serum section by section and straighten using amika The Confidante Moisture-Lock Styler.

Finish this look with amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray, and run a final pass of the styler through the hair as the spray is heat activated.”

See more of Demi’s cool hairstyles during her concert in the gallery attached above!