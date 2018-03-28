Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik: Did Her Close ‘Connection’ With Lewis Hamilton Cause Their Split?

Could another man be the real reason behind Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s split?! The singer was reportedly NOT a fan of his woman’s ‘close’ relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, claim to have split amicably, but a new report says that there may have been more to the breakup than just a simple parting of ways. Before Zayn, Gigi was briefly romantically linked to Lewis Hamilton, 33, and the two continued to run in the same circle once she got together with Zayn. “Zayn didn’t like how close they were,” an insider tells OK! “Especially given their history.” The mag’s source claims that Gigi and Lewis’ bond may have even contributed to her split from the former One Direction singer!

Lewis was recently named Tommy Hilfiger’s Global Menswear Ambassador, and since Gigi works very closely with the designer, the two have reportedly been having more and more frequent run-ins — which could potentially lead to a “full-blown romance,” according to OK! “It’s obvious they’ve got a connection,” the insider dishes. Gigi and Zayn confirmed their breakup on March 13, after more than two years together. Since then, Zayn has been incredibly active on social media, and has not been shy about constantly showing off his six pack. Meanwhile, the supermodel has remained a bit more low-key.

Despite his outward showing of confidence, though, Zayn is definitely hurting. “He misses her dearly,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The breakup has been really hard on him and he has been fighting the urge to beg her to come back. He still fears they have made a terrible mistake breaking up because he still loves her.”

However, our insider added that Zayn also knows, deep down, that breaking up was “the right thing to do,” even if it hurts. Luckily, he’s still in the midst of working hard on his second album, which is likely excellent therapy!