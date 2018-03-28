Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga: See Her Wackiest Outfits Of All-Time

We’ve got a birthday in the house! Lady Gaga turns 32 today, March 28, and to celebrate we’re taking a look back at her wackiest outfits ever!

Little monsters, your queen has turned 32 today! What better way to celebrate Lady Gaga‘s special day than by looking back her most insane outfits of all time? There sure are a lot, so grab a snack and let’s take a look! Gaga’s been keeping her outfits a little more on the subtle side as of late, but don’t worry, we’ve got plenty of backlog of insane outfits. To kick things off, we have to talk about her infamous meat dress. Yeah, you read that right… MEAT. The singer wore a dress made of real, actual, meat to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards and we’re still shook. PETA folks look away!

The “Joanne” singer attended the VIP Club Room in 2014 in a truly incredible dress that was interactive! Gaga turned heads as she arrived wearing a dress with what looked to be made of silver, shiny, strips. Upon walking into an event, the strips were filled with air by the push of a button and her dress came to life — literally! Lady Gaga turned into a real life porcupine before our very eyes! Meanwhile, Gaga looked like she was attending a rave with her cotton candy inspired outfit at the 2014 Artpop Ball. Her hair was all sorts of colors with space bun pigtails and fluffy AF leg warmers! The outfit was completed with a colorful teddy bear and super puffy skater skirt.

We’re definitely obsessed with the sexy outfit she wore to the 2017 Grammy Awards. Though it wasn’t as visually shocking as the others, it was super revealing… she was practically half naked! Gaga showed tons of under-boob in this outfit and put her entire toned stomach on display! She paired this top with some short shorts complete with hardware and chains, and some thigh high leather platform boots — so hot!

