‘Stranger Things’: Will Eleven & Mike Be A Legit Couple In Season 3?

As we not-so-patiently await season three of ‘Stranger Things’, the cast and crew unveiled some very interesting tidbits about the new episodes at PaleyFest in LA!



Do you ship Meleven? If you do, you’re in luck — because it’s just been confirmed that they will be canon in season three of Stranger Things! “Mike and Eleven are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas,” producer/director Shawn Levy revealed at PaleyFest LA on Sunday, March 25. “But Again, they’re like 13 or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there’s fun to that instability.” Yes, that does sound like it’s going to be fun to watch!

Hilariously enough, Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven, wasn’t aware she would be in a relationship on the show until Shawn revealed the news with a live audience watching. Whoops! It sounds like we can expect a lot more hand-holding, kissing, and awkward moments from Eleven and Mike (Finn Wolfhard). However, this news also leaves us wondering about Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). With Mike and Eleven together, and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) also together, does that make Dustin their third wheel? Hopefully not, especially if he and Mike (Noah Schnapp) can stick together as the single dudes.

As HollywoodLife previously reported, season three of Stranger Things will start filming in April 2018. We’ll just be here waiting on pins and needles for new details, footage and episodes!