Christina Aguilera Reveals ‘Fighter’ Was About Ex-BF Who Was Gay: ‘It Was Heartbreaking’

Christina Aguilera just revealed the inspiration behind her song ‘Fighter,’ and you’re never going to guess who it’s about!

Plot twist! Christina Aguilera, 37, is known for putting emotion in her music. However, she caught fans totally off guard when she revealed her 2002 song “Fighter” was about finding out her ex-boyfriend was gay. In the season premiere of Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s after show, the season 10 queens asked Christina if “Fighter” was about someone in particular. “Of course it was! He deserved it. It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine,” Christina said to contestant Monique Heart implying her ex was gay. We definitely weren’t expecting that!

With lyrics like, “Well, I thought I knew you, thinking you were true/ Guess I, I couldn’t trust called your bluff time is up/ Cause I’ve had enough,” it’s clear Christina was in pain. And after hearing her tone on RuPaul’s Drag Race, she’s clearly not over it. “He’s gonna see this, he’s gonna be mad,” contestant Vanessa Vanjie Mateo added. And without even flinching, Christina responded with, “I hope so.” Ouch!

Of course the Grammy Award winning singer didn’t disclose her ex-boyfriend’s name, so we can’t help but take a trip to Christina’s relationship past. She’s had a few high profile beaus, but she’s only been super serious with two. If you recall, Xtina married music producer Jordan Bratman in 2005. Before splitting in 2011, they had one child together– Max Liron Bratman. She then began dating guitarist Matthew Rutler shortly after, and they have a 3-year-old daughter named Summer Rain Rutler. We’re glad Christina was able to move past the “Fighter” drama. Her family is beautiful! Nevertheless, we can’t help but be curious about who her mystery ex-boyfriend might be. I guess that’s a secret she’ll take to the grave!