Selena Gomez Looks More Carefree Than Ever After Justin Bieber Split: I’m Taking Care Of Myself

Fans of Selena Gomez got a behind-the-scenes look at her Australia boat day thanks to a video posted to her social media account on March 20 — and she included a very powerful message to go with it. Watch here.

Selena Gomez, 25, is enjoying a trip Down Under with friends, and after dozens of paparazzi photos surfaced of their March 19 yacht excursion, she took to Instagram to give fans a look at what went down from her point of view. In the clip, Selena mostly films her friends, but there are various shots that include her, too, and she looks so happy, carefree and relaxed. “The beauty myth – an obsession with physical perfrection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty,” she captioned the vid. “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails.”

This inspiring message comes after Selena’s recent split from Justin Bieber, 24, and seems to be her way of letting her followers know that she simply needed a break to work on herself for herself. Selena has been open about her struggles with self-care in the past, and it definitely seems like she’s finally mastering the importance of putting herself first. Sel is in Australia for Hillsong Church’s annual conference, but clearly, she’s also made sure to make time for fun and relaxation during her time there.

Meanwhile, Justin has been back in Los Angeles keeping busy himself. Over the weekend, he was spotted out with a mystery blonde woman, and last week, he attended the Midnight Sun premiere and had a night out with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne.

HollywoodLife’s sources tell us EXCLUSIVELY that this is definitely not the end of Jelena for good, and that the Biebs is letting his lady have her space until she’s ready to come back around. We really hope it works out!