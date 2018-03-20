Caitlyn Jenner Shares Shocking Skin Removal Photo After Nose Gets Severely Sun Damaged

Following a procedure to have sun-damaged skin removed from her nose, Caitlyn Jenner shared a photo of the surgery’s aftermath…and it’ll definitely remind you to wear sunscreen. See the pic here.

YIKES! Caitlyn Jenner is sending an important to reminder to all of her fans: Always wear sunscreen! The PSA, which she posted to Instagram, came after the former Olympian had to have a skin removal procedure done on her nose because of sun damage. “I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose,” Caitlyn wrote alongside the makeup-free photo. “PSA – always wear sunblock!” Caitlyn didn’t go into detail about whether or not doctors found anything of concern in the skin they removed, but the painful-looking scab she’s sporting is surely more than enough of a reason for her followers to heed her advice.

In the photo, Caitlyn seems to be sitting on the edge of her bed in a bathrobe, with the tip of nose red and scabbed over as it heals from the procedure. She does not reveal when she had this mini surgery, however, in all of her other recent posts, there is no evidence of any scab or scarring on her nose. Caitlyn has nine million followers on social media, so her message will definitely reach a large number of people. The comments section of the pic is full of fans wishing the 68-year-old well and a speedy recovery.

Caitlyn is currently not on speaking terms with her famous stepchildren, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. It’s also unclear how often she sees her daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, although she did take to Instagram to congratulate Kylie on the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, in February.

Khloe and Kourtney do not follow Caitlyn on Instagram, although Kim is still keeping tabs on her on the social media app.