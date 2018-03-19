Kim Kardashian Wears See-Through Bathing Suit While Teasing More BTS Pics Of Her ‘Elle’ Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian is one hot mama! We’ve got her sexy see-through one piece swimsuit pic she’s sharing to tease more BTS photos from her ‘Elle’ cover shoot.

Life’s a beach for Kim Kardashian, 37. The reality queen posed up a storm on the Malibu shore for the April edition of Elle magazine where she’s the cover girl. The mother of three took to Instagram on March 19 to share a behind the scenes pic and tease even more that are accessible via her app. The beauty is seen laying in the sand with her long blonde locks wetted down and splayed out behind her. It’s her incredible one-piece white bathing suit that is front and center and its see-through! Her nipples are visible through the thin layer of fabric, which hugs the rest of her enviable curves.

Since Kim’s laying on her back, her famous booty isn’t on display, but her 24 inch waist and 39 inch hips show off her hourglass curves. It’s the raciest pic from her behind the scenes photos, which also show her in a glittery bikini top and tight black leggings. In another photo she’s seen in a long sequined tank top and matching gold high-waist underwear. There’s one more swimsuit pic, but it features a different white one-piece with a dark metal chain-linked overlay top.

Inside the mag, Kim dished about the process of choosing the surrogate who carried her two-month old baby daughter Chicago West, as well as if she plans to have any more children with husband Kanye West, 40. “My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way,” she confided to the magazine before saying that the couple will probably stop at having any more than four children. “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” she confessed of Yeezy.

She also detailed how she and Kanye settled on their particular surrogate because she already ate an organic diet that made her “a good match for us.” The gestational carrier used Kim’s own OB-GYN and delivered Chi at LA’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where all of the other Kardashian/Jenner babies have been born.

Kim also revealed that they choose to have a second daughter based on the healthiest embryo available. “It’s a really tricky thing. ‘What sex do you put in?’ I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl,” she admits. Hopefully daughter North West, 4, will take better to having a little sister, as the KKW cosmetics mogul has previously said how much the little girl does not like having a little brother in two-year-old Saint.

You can read the full Elle interview with Kim by clicking here.