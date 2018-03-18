Rob Kardashian Looks Like He’s Dropped 100 lbs As He Cuddles Dream On His 31st Birthday — See Stunning Pic

Wow! Rob Kardashian celebrated his 31st birthday looking amazing after a major weight loss transformation. See his new look by clicking here!

Rob, is that you?! Kim Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram on Mar. 17 to celebrate her brother Rob Kardashian‘s 31st birthday by posting an adorable photo of the doting dad holding his one-year-old daughter, Dream and it looks like he lost a TON of weight! In the photo, Kim hilariously included a March Madness logo and Rob can be seen lovingly smiling at Dream while wearing his famous blue LA Dodgers baseball cap, a black T-shirt and sweatpants. He has clearly shed a lot of pounds since the last time he went out in public and he looks absolutely fantastic!

Rob has been know to struggle with his weight throughout the years so it’s great to see him getting back in shape and trying to be healthy. The reality star has been in hiding for months after the drama that unfolded last year with his ex and mother of Dream, Blac Chyna, 29, on social media and beyond but it looks like things are better for him now. Although it’s been a rocky road in the past, the former couple co-parent their daughter and seem to be doing so in a civil manner.

Blac proved that when she surprisingly took to social media like Rob’s family members and wished him a Happy Birthday. In addition to the shared snap with Dream, Kim posted a sweet birthday message for Rob along with a throwback photo of the two of them. “Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!!! I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today!! 🍀🍀🍀,” the message read. Rob’s other sisters, including Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, also posted well wishes to their little bro as well as Rob’s mom, Kris Jenner, 62.

We wish Rob the best on his weight loss journey and can’t wait to see where he goes from here!