Matt Ox: 5 Things To Know About The 12-Year-Old Rapper On XXXTentacion’s New Album

XXXTENTACION and Philly rapper MATT OX have teamed up for a fire new track called ‘$$$’…and did we mention he’s just 12 years old? Here are 5 things to know about the rising rap star!

XXXTENTACION, 20, has delivered his ? album today, March 16, and it’s chock-full of features! Everyone from Joey Bada$$ to PnB Rock takes a turn, but it’s MATT OX, 12, who really has our attention. Here’s everything you need to know about the tween rapper!

1. MATT OX first gained major attention with his song “Overwhelming” in May 2017. Hailing from Philadelphia, PA, he’s been associated with the Working on Dying crew and producers/mentors F1lthy and Oogie Mane. He’s also been in the studio with Lil Yachty and Lil Pump! Some of MATT’s other popular tracks include “Messages,” “Deposits” and “Youngest Coming Up.” Can’t argue with that last one!

2. He’s featured on XXXTENTACION’s new album. MATT raps on “$$$” and you can stream the track below. “Go Get My Brother X New Album! Love You Brodi Go Crazy!” he wrote on Instagram.

3. MATT has a message for the naysayers. “I have a lot of haters,” he told Noisey in a September 2017 interview. “A lot. I really don’t care. I’m getting money day [and] night. They’re just, like, 40 year old old men, chilling, they don’t got nothing to do. They just a bunch of lames for real, and i’m just a lil kid. How you gonna hate on a lil kid when you could just get a job? I mean, that’s what I’d do.” Yas.

4. He once said no to Meek Mill’s offer of a record deal! MATT revealed to Genius that his fellow Philadelphian attempted to sign him to his DreamChasers record label over FaceTime, but MATT turned him down.

5. MATT really loves fidget spinners. They’re featured in his video for “Overwhelming,” and you need to watch it ASAP.