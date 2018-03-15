Zayn Malik Continues To Flaunt Gigi Hadid Tattoo After Split: See Sexy New Shirtless Pic

Despite breaking up from Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik has not been shy about putting the chest tattoo that fans suspect is of her on full display. See his latest sexy shirtless pic here!

Zayn Malik has been spending time in Miami since splitting up from Gigi Hadid a few weeks ago, and that means he’s been shirtless quite a bit! The singer hasn’t been shy about showing off his toned up figure, and that means, all of his body art has been on full display as he lounges poolside. Of course, that includes his various chest tattoos, and there’s one in particular that people can’t stop talking about — those piercing eyes drawn right between his nipples! When Zayn first debuted the tat last year, it was quickly speculated that the eyes were Gigi’s, and even though they’re broken up now, he clearly isn’t holding back from putting that ink on display.

While Zayn himself has never confirmed what the eyes represent, they do look VERY similar to Gigi’s own. Plus, he had a tattoo for Perrie Edwards when they were together, so getting body art dedicated to a significant other certainly isn’t out of the ordinary for this guy. It’s quite interesting that he’s flaunting the tat SO often in the aftermath of the breakup, but at this early stage, there’s not much he can do about it! He eventually got the Perrie tattoo removed after they split in 2015, but HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that he’ll take a different approach this time around.

“It reminds him of good times,” an insider told us. “So he wants to keep the tattoo as a memory. Plus, he thinks it looks really cool. He’s not going to cover or remove them. It’s not even a thought he is having.”

Zayn and Gigi shocked fans when they announced on social media earlier this week that they had broken up after two years together. They seem to have parted on good terms, and we certainly hope it stays that way!