Zayn Malik Follows Demi Lovato On Twitter After Gigi Hadid Split: Does He Have A New Crush?

Zayn Malik started following Demi Lovato on Twitter the day before he announced his break up with Gigi Hadid. Is he already hoping for a new romance?

This is interesting… Zayn Malik, 25, started following singer Demi Lovato, 25, on Twitter on Mar. 12, the day before he announced his shocking breakup with longtime love Gigi Hadid, 22! Is he looking to snag a date with her? We’re not so sure but these two have have made headlines before when Demi revealed that she wouldn’t mind collaborating on a song with the hunky Zayn. “I’d be down,” Demi replied after a fan asked her if she would be interested in a duet. Maybe they’re planning that collaboration soon or maybe the newly single Zayn just went on a random following spree, either way, the timing is definitely interesting.

Zayn and Gigi announced their split after a two year relationship on Mar. 13 and it devastated fans everywhere. They often shared their adorable romance whenever they had the chance so it’s no surprise that they would do the same for their breakup. Although they’re going through a tough time, both said nothing but nice words about each other when posting about the split. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ,” Zayn’s sweet post read.

In addition to news of his breakup, Zayn confirmed that his second album is done which means a release date could be announced any day now. We can’t help but wonder if it will be about the breakup or about his possible new crushes? Maybe Demi will be featured on a track? We’ll have to wait and see to know what the deal is but we’re super excited for the new tunes!