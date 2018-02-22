Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Hit Up Church For Date Night After PDA-Filled Trip To Jamaica

Jelena is back in L.A. but they’re still spending time together! After leaving Jamaica, the lovebirds looked adorable arriving at church together. See the pic!

Justin Bieber, 23 and Selena Gomez, 25, are practically inseparable these days, and they hit the town for another date night on Feb. 21. After heading home from Jamaica earlier in the day, the duo hit up a church service in California, arriving in the same car together. They weren’t photographed indulging in any intimate moments, but they did catch up with some friends outside the venue, and were photographed heading inside and leaving together. This outing comes just two days after they were photographed packing on the PDA in Jamaica, where they were in town to attend Justin’s dad, Jeremy Bieber’s, wedding to Chelsey Rebelo.

Things definitely seem to have heated up fast for Justin and Selena since they reunited in October, a move that shocked everyone, considering just over a year before they were going at each other on social media. A lot has changed since then, though — Selena spent time in treatment and had a kidney transplant, while Justin cancelled the final leg of his stadium tour — and this on-again relationship definitely seems more mature this time around. However, Justin and Selena have broken up and gotten back together SO many times at this point, that it’s impossible to know if it’ll finally work out.

“Justin has been thinking a lot about his future with Selena since they’ve been in Jamaica,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve been having discussions about their future together and they can absolutely see a life where they are married and enjoying kids together.”

