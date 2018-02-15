Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other On Romantic Valentine’s Day Date

It was a Valentine’s Day date night for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber on Feb. 14 — and they packed on the PDA over their romantic dinner!

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, hit up one of their favorite spots, the Montage Hotel, for Valentine’s Day, and they looked so in love as they dined together for the holiday. First, the happy couple attended church, and Sel was photographed laughing up a storm as she walked into the venue. At the Montage, the lovebirds sat directly next to one another at an intimate table, and photographers caught them gazing into one another’s eyes throughout their evening. At one point, Selena put her hand on Justin’s neck and cheek, and in another sweet moment, he leaned over and kissed her right at the table.

This outing comes just one day after Selena traveled to New York City to attend the Coach show at New York Fashion Week. Clearly, she made sure she got home in time to spend the romantic holiday with her man! After years of on and off dating, Selena and Justin reunited in October, right around the same time she ended her 10-month relationship with The Weeknd. Since then, they’ve practically been inseparable, although Selena did spend two weeks in treatment for her mental health in January. Before Valentine’s Day, Jelena spent the day in Laguna Beach on Feb. 10, where they got some alone time at that Montage Hotel location.

Although Selena has promised that she’s currently working on something exciting for her fans, both stars are currently in between major projects, so they’ve had a lot of time to relax and spend together. Who knows where they’ll pop up next!

