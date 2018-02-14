‘Are You The One?’ Couple Gianna & Hayden Expecting 1st Child: ‘This Came As A Big Surprise’

An ‘Are You The One?’ baby is on the way! Season five couple, Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver, announced on Valentine’s Day that she’s pregnant with their first child.

Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver met while filming season five of Are You The One? in 2016, and now, they’re expecting their first child! The happy couple took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share the exciting news. “This came as a big surprise to us and I’m nervous HELL YEA but I’m super super excited to grow this little bean into a cute lil mini me (or mini Hayden),” Gianna wrote. “God has a way of surprising people when they least expect it. Adding another baby to the AYTO fam. August better come quick!” In the pic, she’s holding up the baby’s sonogram while Hayden lifts her in the air and plants a kiss on her cheek.

Meanwhile, Hayden shared a similar photo with a similar sentiment. “I cannot wait to go on this exciting (and terrifying) journey with you into a new chapter of our lives and the rest of our family,” he gushed. “You’re going to be the best (and hottest) Mom ever. August 2018 cannot get here soon enough.” Gianna and Hayden were not a perfect match on Are You The One? but that didn’t stop them from continuing their relationship after the show. They’ve been dating since filming wrapped, and at the reunion show in 2017, they revealed that he’d given her a “promise to get engaged” ring. Now, they have a whole lot more to look forward to in 2018.

“Hayden was born to be a dad and I can’t wait to be a mom,” Gianna continued in her caption. “The love and support means everything to me. I love you all and you know who you are.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Gianna and Hayden’s pregnancy news?! Leave your congratulatory messages in the comments section below!