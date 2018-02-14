Valentine’s Day: Kim Kardashian, Gisele & More Stars Share Loving Messages For The Holiday

Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Gisele Bündchen, David Beckham are celebrating Valentine’s Day by declaring their love online. See their messages here!

While it kind of sucks that our celebrity crushes aren’t reciprocating our love on Valentine’s Day, the cuteness of their messages to their loves totally makes up for it. On social media, our favorites are declaring their adoration left and right through adorable photos, videos, and heartfelt notes. We literally can’t even. Just look at what Kim Kardashian did for husband, Kanye West…and designer Carine Roitfeld.

Kim posted a lovely video wishing CR Fashion Book a happy Valentine’s Day after they sent her cute presents. Only Kim would get gifted a teddy bear by Carine! She also posted a sweet photo of Kanye with his arms wrapped around her from behind, captioned, “I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!” Aww! Their love is stronger than ever this holiday. The happy couple just welcomed their third child together, daughter Chicago West. It’s such an amazing time in their lives right now.

We’re obsessed with what Gisele Bündchen posted for husband Tom Brady. The supermodel eased her husband’s post-Super Bowl loss blues by posting a photo from their beach wedding. She captioned it, “Happy Valentine’s Day! Sending so much love to all! Mandando muito amor para todos!”

David Beckham became husband and father of the year with a shoutout to wife Victoria Beckham and their kids on Instagram. “Happy Valentines Day May today be filled with love and happiness around the world,” he wrote. Aww! Scroll through our gallery above to see more celebs’ Valentine’s Day messages to their loved ones!

HollywoodLifers, are you celebrating Valentine’s Day? Tell us about your plans!