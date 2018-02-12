Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Madlib Freestyle 6’ Leaks — Listen To The Unreleased Demo

If you’re a Kanye West or Kendrick Lamar fan, today’s your lucky day. Their collaboration track ‘Madlib Freestyle 6’ leaked online, and you can listen to it here!

Happy Monday! What better way to start your week than to bless your ears with an unreleased Kanye West, 40, and Kendrick Lamar, 30, song. The track titled, “Madlib Freestyle 6” mysteriously surfaced on the internet on Feb. 12, and we definitely aren’t complaining. “Madlib Freestyle 6” lives up to its name as it features long lyrics from Kanye and fun co-signs by Kendrick. Although it’s the first time we’re hearing it, the rap is not new, according to Complex Magazine. It is reportedly a track Ye and Kendrick never finished, but saved for a rainy day… like today. LISTEN TO THE TRACK HERE.

Now that we think of it, we should have known there was Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar heat on the way! Kanye hinted at a possible collaboration with Kendrick back in 2016 through a series of tweets (which are now gone because he unfortunately deleted his account). In the posts, he revealed that he has 40 unreleased songs with Kendrick, so we’re thinking this may have been one of them! Nevertheless, the track have stirred fans into a frenzy, and they have taken to Twitter to express their excitement. “Kanye did a freestyle. Madlib freestyle 6. ON MY MUH****** BIRTHDAY,” one fan tweeted on Feb. 12. Another user tweeted, “YE IS BACK.”

So far, 2018 is proving to a big year for the rappers. Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian, 37, recently welcomed his third child, a daughter named Chicago West on Jan. 15. And Kendrick took home the Grammy award for Best Rap Album on Jan. 28. It’s clear this will be a year of success for both of them, and we can’t wait to see what they do next!

madlib freestyle 6 YE IS BACK — 🌹 (@deeglizzo) February 12, 2018

Kanye did a freestyle. Madlib freestyle 6. ON MY MUHFUCKIN BIRTHDAY! — ROGUEZ (@OfficialRoguez) February 12, 2018

This new leaked freestyle of Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar was all I needed to let me know my freestyles aint as trash as I thought 😂 They still legends tho https://t.co/5NOXLPTFqZ — Teezy (@DeyCallMeTeezY) February 12, 2018

