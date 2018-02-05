Carrie Underwood’s Massive Scar On Her Face May ‘Take Up To 2 Years’ To Fade Away — If Ever

After taking a big fall that led her to needing 40 stitches on her face, Carrie Underwood is on the road to recovery. But the scar left behind may never go away!

Carrie Underwood, 34, has been super cautious about showing her face in public since her brutal injury back in November 2017. Fans thought they got a glimpse of her new look in the Super Bowl 52 music video for “The Champion,” which debuted on Feb. 4, but we learned EXCLUSIVELY that it was filmed before the accident. We also have an update on how her scar is healing, and for you eager fans out there, the news is good! Well, sort of. “The wound has actually healed really well, the doctor who stitched Carrie’s face up did a really amazing job. Carrie has been following all of the doctor’s advice—she’s keeping out of the sun, making sure her face is well moisturized with petroleum jelly, and covered in factor 50 sunscreen when she does go outside, and she’s gently massaging the area around the wound each day, but, she’s struggling with one piece of advice—be patient,” a source close to Carrie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Honestly, with even the tiniest bit of concealer, you wouldn’t notice the scar, but it’s all Carrie can focus on when she looks in the mirror. The doctor has told Carrie that it could take up to two years to totally fade away, and he’s warned her that there’s a chance it may never completely disappear—but, if that is the case, there’s a number of different plastic surgery options she can explore,” the source continued.

We’re glad Carrie’s scar can potentially go away, but we can certainly understand her concern. It happens to the best of us, right? You have a blemish on your face that only you can see. We get it, however, after seeing the picture of Carrie post surgery that surfaced back in January, we couldn’t spot any differences! Below Deck star Adrienne Gang, 29, ran into Carrie at the gym, and she noted that the singer looked just as beautiful as ever. So it’s safe to say that by now Carrie is doing just fine!

