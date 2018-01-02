Carrie Underwood’s New Face Revealed In Gym Pic After Receiving 40-50 Stitches 

40-50 stitches later and Carrie Underwood still looks great! The country singer was spotted at a gym in mid-December looking as pretty as ever! See the pic.

Despite undergoing major surgery after injuring herself in November, Carrie Underwood, 34, looks as flawless as ever. The “Before He Cheats” singer recently warned fans that, after having to get 40 to 50 stitches, she might look a little different. Although the news alarmed many, Carrie’s “new” face has been revealed by a friend and she doesn’t look any different. Below Deck star Adrienne Gang, 29, shared a photo of herself and Carrie on Twitter in mid-December (after the singer’s surgery) and said, “Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER!” Carrie was all smiles dressed in athletic attire. We didn’t notice any significant changes to her face, but we do want to know her skincare routine!

Adrienne explained later that, she didn’t notice anything different about Carrie, nor did she know she suffered an injury, according to Us Weekly. “I didn’t notice anything amiss on her face. Simply she looked lovely. She was extremely friendly and gracious,” Adrienne said. “I had no idea she got hurt prior to meeting her. She had a wrist brace on, but I didn’t think much of it until I saw the headlines after I posted our picture together,” she added.

Carrie has kept a pretty low profile following her accident. She broke her wrist and injured her face after falling down a flight of stairs outside of her Nashville home. Ouch! Although we haven’t seen much of the blonde beauty, she recently posted an adorable Instagram of her husband and son Dec. 30, captioned: “My boys playing in the snow! Thanks, Peterborough, for the good times! Next year, I’ll bring some better boots! #ICantFeelMyToes.” We hope we get to see more of Carrie soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Carrie Underwood looks different? Let us know your thoughts below.

