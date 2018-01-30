Bo Derek: Get To Know ’10’ Star Who Kim Kardashian Modeled Her Cornrows After

Kim Kardashian’s cornrows angered some fans, who accused her of cultural appropriation. Kim said her hairstyle was inspired by Bo Derek, who was credited for starting a ‘cross-cultural craze’ with her cornrows in 1970.

Bo Derek, 61, has been catapulted into a Kardashian craze! Kim Kardashian, 36, credited the actress as her muse for the new, blonde cornrows, which she debuted to negative critics on January 29. Now, there’s an ongoing debate online about whether Kim’s latest actions are offensive. Kim, who began trending on Twitter amidst the hairstyle backlash, then tweeted, “Hi, can I get zero f–ks please, thanks.” — In the meantime, here’s everything to know about Bo Derek!

1. Bo Derek [birth name, Mary Cathleen Collins] is an American actress and model. — Bo is known for her breakthrough film, 10. She is notably remembered for her cornrow hairstyle in the film, where she ran down a beach in a one piece. — That scene alone made her a sex symbol of the 1980s. Bo took her first modeling gig at age 15. Now, although some say she is in semi-retirement, Bo still makes occasional appearances in television, film and other things. A horse lover, Bo is a horse owner and activist. She also owns Bo Derek Pet Care, a line of bathing products for dogs. Bo also lends her support to a number of organizations including, Wild Aid, Yasuni-ITT rainforest preservation and various disabled veterans organizations.

2. Her famous cornrows look was derived from her breakthrough role in the 1979 film, 10. — Bo famously wore cornrows in the 1979 film 10. In 1980, People magazine wrote that Bo was responsible for making the hairstyle a “cross-cultural craze” and a “beauty store bonanza.”

3. Bo has actually addressed the cornrow debate in the past… in defense of Kylie Jenner. — Although she has not addressed Kim Kardashian’s recent cornrow controversy, she has spoken out about another Kardashian-Jenner family member. In 2015, Amandla Stenberg, called out the Kylie Jenner for cultural appropriation after the cosmetics entrepreneur debuted her own cornrows. “It’s a hairdo! That’s all it is,” Derek said about Kylie’s do’, when asked by New York at FX’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll in 2015. Bo also added that the Kylie-Amandla feud was “stupid.”

4. Bo lives with her partner, actor, John Corbett. — Bo and John, who’ve been together since 2002, live in CA together. The couple owns a private ranch with acres of land, where they have horses; Bo’s favorite animals. Bo was married to director, John Derek for 22 years, before he passed away in 1998 from heart disease.

5. Most of her films have been subject to negative reviews. — She’s actually won three Golden Raspberry Awards for “Worst Actress” in the films Tarzan, the Ape Man [1982], Bolero [1985], Ghosts Can’t Do It [1991]. However, she was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1980 for Best New Star in her wildly popular film, 10.

