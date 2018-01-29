Tweets
Kim Kardashian Slammed For Her ‘Bo Derek’ Braids On Snapchat: Cultural Appropriation?

Kim Kardashian’s been accused of cultural appropriation again after styling her hair into what she dubbed ‘Bo Derek’ braids. See the pic of her braids and the reactions here.

Kim Kardashian hopped onto Snapchat on January 28 and revealed that she got a new hairstyle over weekend: thin, long, blonde braids with beads attached to the end of each. Kim likened the hairstyle to Bo Derek‘s ‘do in the 1970s flick 10, and there is a definite resemblance. The problem here is that Bo didn’t originate that hairstyle. It was, and is, an appropriation of Fulani braids, or cornrows, a hairstyle worn by black women.

Obviously, Kim is not black. That’s why many women on Twitter are frustrated by Kim wearing the braids and crediting them to a white actress whose hair was considered problematic when she did it. Some women found Kim’s decision to rock the braids offensive, saying they believe she’s tone deaf and ignorant. They also pointed out that she has a black husband (Kanye West), and three black children.

“Can someone tell her to stop appropriating our culture cause Kanye clearly ain’t,” one woman tweeted. “Kim Kardashian on snap talking bout her Fulani braids are “Bo-Derek braids”, while she got 3 black children I CANT tonight,” tweeted another. More pointed out that black women are often discriminated against in the workplace and elsewhere for wearing their hair in braids. If a wealthy white woman like Kim does it, it has no effect on her.

This is far from the first time that the Kardashian/Jenners have been accused of cultural appropriation. Kylie Jenner once flaunted cornrows on Instagram, while Khloe Kardashian had a phase where she wore “boxer braids.” Both Kim and Kylie have been accused of allegedly darkening their skin in photoshoots, Kylie for a 2015 shoot, and Kim for a KKW contouring promo. Even if not her intent, you would think that Kim would stop before wearing any controversial hairstyles at this point.

