Nas Caught On Dinner Date With ‘Empire’ Star Tasha Smith — Over Nicki Minaj?

Has Nas moved on from Nicki Minaj? He was spotted dining with ‘Empire’ actress Tasha Smith. See the photo from the pair’s date!

Nas, 44, was spotted on a date and not with Nicki Minaj, 35! He was seen leaving TAO in Hollywood on Jan. 23 with Empire star Tasha Smith, 46. The actress was all smiles as she headed out with a doggy bag, but its still unclear how serious this potential new couple are. Check out the photo below from their dinner date!

The rapper stepping out with Tasha has us wondering if he’s officially over his ex. Nas dated the “Anaconda” singer for seven months before calling it quits in December. The news came just one day after MediaTakeOut.com claimed the female rapper was pregnant. While that ended up not being true, Nas was reportedly heartbroken it didn’t work out between them. “He sincerely wanted Nicki to have his baby and he is not giving up hope that they could still have a family together one day,” a source close to Nicki previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Nas feels like timing is everything and he still has a lot of love for who he thinks is the sexiest woman in the rap game. Things might be over for now, but Nas refuses to give up loving Nicki.” Well Tasha certainly isn’t the “Super Bass” star, so it looks like plans may have changed for him!

While the hip-hop artist has possibly moved on, there hasn’t been any romantic outings for his ex yet — even though plenty of guys are interested. As we’ve previously reported, Nicki’s ex Safaree, 36, has been hitting her up since the break-up, but his efforts aren’t getting him anywhere. “Nicki wouldn’t get back with Safaree if he was the last man on earth,” a source close to Nicki previously told us. Drake, 31, has also been considering hooking up with Nicki. TBH, we’d be all over that if it happened! But for now, it looks like Nas is the only one ready to start dating again.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nas being spotted on a date with Tasha? Do you think he’s over Nicki? Let us know!