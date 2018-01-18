Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless In A Behind The Scenes ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Pic — See Wild Photo

Chrissy Teigen is all about sharing EVERYTHING with her fans. That includes how she went topless to get makeup applied for ‘Lip Sync Battle.’ We’ve got the wild pics.

You’ve gotta love Chrissy Teigen. The pregnant 31-year-old social media queen is all about letting fans in on every moment of her day, be it what she’s cooking or what movie she’s watching. Now she’s showing off how she’s getting chest makeup applied for the Jan. 18 season premiere of Lip Sync Battle. All while going completely topless! In a series of Snapchat pics, the mother to be is seen holding on to her breasts while covering up her nipples as a woman applies makeup to the sides of her boobs. “Tricks of the trade” she wrote on the behind the scenes pic. A black piece of shapewear is helping cover up her growing baby bump while her sexy long legs are on display as she nearly stands on her tiptoes.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, 39, in the spring, which will make daughter Luna, 2, a big sister! Chrissy has been open about her fertility struggles and how the couple has to go through IVF to have kids (we told you she shares EVERYTHING). She revealed that after Luna their next embryo is make so it’s likely that she’s having a boy, even though neither John or Chrissy has officially revealed the baby’s sex yet. There’s no way she’s going to be able to go much longer without spilling the big news to her fans.

As for the fourth season of Lip Sync Battle, the debut on Jan. 18 will be EPIC! It’s going to feature a Michael Jackson celebration and include performances by Neil Patrick Harris, 44, Taraji P. Henson, 47, Hailee Steinfeld, 21, and Laverne Cox, 45, giving it their all to songs by the late King of Pop. It’s no longer on Spike TV though, as the channel is now known as the Paramount Network.

