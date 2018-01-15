Paige Refuses To Accept WWE Retirement After Injury: She’s ‘Hoping For A Miracle’

WWE star Paige is having an extremely difficult time accepting that she may never compete in the ring again after her shocking injury. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

WWE star Paige, 25, suffered a devastating neck injury after being kicked in the wrestling ring last month but she’s not ready to accept that her career is over. “Paige has been burying her head in the sand ever since her latest injury, and she’s been struggling to acknowledge that her wrestling career is probably over for good,” a WWE insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s really sad, she’s still only 25, and she should be at the peak of her career—instead, it’s looking ever more likely that Paige is going to be forced to announce her retirement.” Paige’s injury was a major shock to the wrestling community and the fact that it may have altered her career forever is just too sad to bear for Paige and her fans. Check out pics of Paige during her wrestling career here.

With how important Paige’s wrestling career has been over the years and the impact she’s made at such a young age, it’s not surprising that she’d be so upset. “This is all still fresh on her mind and she is very sad and has definitely felt that this is more bad luck for her in a year that has had many ups and downs,” a source also EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She doesn’t really believe it and is actually hoping for a miracle to someday wrestle again. She knows it is far fetched but her emotions are all over the place right now and she hasn’t accepted retirement just yet.”

Paige gave her Instagram followers a hint of her emotionally hard time when she posted a black and white pic of herself in the ring with her arms held high. The intense photo had no caption but it’s led many to wonder if she is getting ready to make an announcement about retiring or an announcement about coming back. We guess we’ll have to wait and see with this one.

We continue to send healing wishes to Paige and all those affected by her injury.

