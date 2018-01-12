The Latest
Jodi Arias: Where Is The Convicted Killer Today?

In 2008, Jodi Arias brutally murdered her boyfriend, Travis Alexander, inside his Arizona home. Where is she now?


Jodi Arias, 38, is currently serving a life sentence in Arizona State Prison — Perryville Complex in Goodyear, Arizona. The convicted murderer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on April 13, 2015 by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sherry Stephens. Although Jodi was eligible to be sentenced to the death penalty for the horrific murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander, in 2008, two juries were not able to agree that she deserved it. This ultimately left the decision up to Judge Stephens, who declared she would serve the rest of her natural born life behind prison bars.

Although Jodi has appealed her conviction and sentencing, as of October 2017 the appeal remains in limbo due to transcript errors, reports the Associated Press. The delay has been going on for over a year because there are over 25,000 pages of transcripts, over 950 exhibits, and at least 21 different written motions for for dismissal and/or retrial. Jodi did eventually confess to killing Travis but claimed it was self defense, which would likely be the defense’s argument if the appeal brought this case back to the courtroom. As of the date this article was published [Jan. 12, 2018] there are no updates regarding the status of Jodi’s appeal.

