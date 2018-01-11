Khloe Kardashian: How She Really Feels About Wendy Williams Dissing Her As OJ’s Daughter

No one can rain on Khloe Kardashian’s parade! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Khloe is completely unbothered by Wendy Williams’ O.J. Simpson diss.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, isn’t going to let Wendy Williams, 53, shade her blessings. She appears to be in high spirits despite Wendy’s petty accusation that O.J. Simpson, 70, is her father. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian, 37, is livid! “Kim is actually more upset about Wendy’s comments than Khloe is. Right now Khloe is so happy about her pregnancy and her life with Tristan that nothing can bring her down, she’s on cloud nine and even Wendy can’t ruin that. But Kim’s on the war path, she’s tired of Wendy picking on her sisters and her family and wants to send her a message,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s not going to give her a bunch of attention publicly that is exactly what Wendy wants and Kim knows that. But she will find a way to send a loud and clear message that Wendy needs to back off her family. Kim doesn’t understand why Wendy continues to bully the Kardashians, if she wants a war, Kim is the best at battles,” the source continued. In Khloe’s defense, many fans have taken to Twitter to clap back at Wendy’s comment. One user in particular tweeted, “@WendyWilliams… pls stop this O.J. and Khloe Kardashian talk… it’s really beginning to annoy me.” We couldn’t agree more! At this point the O.J. and Khloe rumors are getting old!

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only time Wendy has dissed the Kardashians/Jenners. As we previously reported, Wendy slammed Kylie Jenner, 20, by saying, “Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself but the baby is still going to look like the old you, just saying.” Wendy’s comment was in reference to Kylie’s lip injections and other “enhancement” procedures. Ouch! Wendy’s insensitive comments left Kylie both hurt and insecure, and Kim furious! The Kardashians believe Wendy has completely crossed the line especially since, Kylie has already taken a step back from the spotlight due to her alleged pregnancy. Poor thing!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Wendy William’s accusation that O.J. Simpson is Khloe’s father? Let us know your thoughts below!