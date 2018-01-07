Kim Kardashian Accuses ‘Liar’ Khloe Of Getting Mad When She’s Called Out: ‘It’s Crazy How You Snap’

Khloe is sick of being called a ‘liar’ all the time, and she and Kim to have an explosive fight when Kim doesn’t believe her latest story!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kim Kardashian, 37, come to heads in the Jan. 7 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Khloe gets fed up with how her sister never believes anything she says!

First, Kim, who’s been trying to eat healthy lately, is concerned about Kourtney Kardashian‘s gluten-free diet and tells her about an article she read that explained it’s not always the best option. Kourt claims she’s the healthiest eater in the family, though, and that Kim doesn’t know what she’s talking about!

Kris Jenner, 61, wants to keep tabs on her mom because she feels like it’s her “responsibility” to “know where she is” 24/7. So she secretly plants a tracking device in a pair of shoes and gives them to her as a gift! What could go wrong?

Meanwhile, Khloe is sick of people thinking she exaggerates or makes up stories, and she accuses Kim of zoning out all the time instead of listening to Khloe when she does tell the truth! “I don’t care enough in my life to make up stories,” Khloe scoffs. Kim doesn’t believe that, either! They toss insults back and forth and it ends with Kim storming out.

Kourtney, Kim and Jonathan Cheban do a sweat test to see “who’s healthiest.” Kourtney is ready to prove that she’s healthier, but she wants to do a blood and urine test with her doctor, too! The trio gets it done and Kim is excited to “see if gluten-free is the way to be.” Spoiler alert: everyone’s healthy.

Khloe has lunch with friends, and tells them she’s been fighting with Kim. “When you accuse me of lying when I’m not lying, I get defensive,” she explains, adding that she used to lie as a teen but doesn’t anymore. “It’s frustrating and I’m being held to something I did when I was sixteen.” Her friends tell her not to react to Kim, because it’s just making the situation worse! She admits she has “a short fuse,” and decides to try and rein in her aggression.

Khloe calls Kim to apologize. “I know we’ve been fighting recently…” she begins. But Kim interrupts her: “It’s crazy how you just snap. Call me back when you feel like a nice, decent human being.” Then Kim hangs up on her! Ouch.

Kourtney thinks her mom is nuts for tracking MJ, and she tells her to stop worrying so much. “She’s the one who taught us all to be independent women,” Kourt points out. “Let her live. You cannot do this.”

Finally, Khloe and Kim talk it out. Khloe thinks Kim has been avoiding her, and Kim says it’s only because Khloe called her “disloyal!” Khloe admits that she gets overly annoyed, and Kim admits that she usually believes Khloe, but she tends to be critical. They both vow to make a conscious effort to get better!

