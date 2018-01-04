Briana Renee Divorce: ‘Little Women’ Star Says Ex Is Verbally Abusive & Threatened To Kill Her

‘Little Women: LA’ star, Briana Renee, filed for divorce AND a restraining order from her husband. In the docs, she makes shocking claims of abuse and more against him.

Two months after Briana Renee separated from her husband, Matt Grundhoffer, she has officially filed for divorce, according to TMZ. The initial stories about the Little Women: LA couple’s split cited Matt’s cheating as the reason for the failed marriage, but now, it’s come out that there’s been a lot more going on behind closed doors for this duo. Last month, Briana also filed for a restraining order from Matt, and TMZ has reportedly obtained the shocking court documents, in which she makes very intense accusations against him.

In the docs, Briana reportedly accuses Matt of being verbally abusive. She cited two situations that occurred in November, during which he allegedly called her a “c***” and “worthless “b****.” Briana also claims to have found incredibly disturbing messages between her husband and another woman, in which he allegedly alludes to bestiality and proposes “sex acts with minor children.” The docs also reportedly include claims about Matt allegedly threatening violence when he’s drunk, including an instance in April when he allegedly “threatened to kill everyone in the house.”

Briana was granted her restraining order, so Matt has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from her and their one-year-old son, Maverick. She’s also been granted temporary full custody.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Briana’s divorce filing and claims against Matt?